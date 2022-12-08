ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0374 on Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 8th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $347,288.03 and approximately $21.12 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00260132 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00087117 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00059150 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

