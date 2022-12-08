Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.70-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Ziff Davis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.57.

NASDAQ:ZD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,276. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.44.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $341.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $423,655,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,930,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,861,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

