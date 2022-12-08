Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 0.2 %

ZION opened at $47.05 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,692.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

