ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $159.46

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 159.46 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.13). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 173 ($2.11), with a volume of 23,286 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of ZOO Digital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 161.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 135.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of £162.61 million and a PE ratio of 2,550.00.

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company offers localisation services, including subtitling, scripting, dubbing, audio postproduction, and audio description; media services, such as content preparation, digital packaging/post-production, and metadata preparation; and asset health check services.

