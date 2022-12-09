1,522 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Bought by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.60.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Cooper Companies stock traded down $10.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.50. 6,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $430.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.36). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

