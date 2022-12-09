160,249 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Acquired by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 160,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,376,000. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 1.2% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,490,404 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 195.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $80.78 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.46.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.45.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

