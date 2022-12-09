180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Trading Down 15.4%

Shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) traded down 15.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30. 457,734 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 302,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on 180 Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

180 Life Sciences Stock Down 14.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

Institutional Trading of 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:ATNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 138.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 66,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 63.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 79,338 shares during the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 180 Life Sciences

1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

See Also

