19,300 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 368.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

Ares Management Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.87.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,626,633. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,626,633. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 192,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $14,094,292.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 and sold 1,138,661 shares worth $90,804,389. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.