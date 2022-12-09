268,736 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 268,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,492,000. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.06. 502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,904. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.