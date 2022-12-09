27,377 Shares in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Acquired by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.18% of Centerspace as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Centerspace by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centerspace by 26.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Centerspace by 2.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Centerspace by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Centerspace by 10.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers International Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centerspace to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. Centerspace has a one year low of $60.52 and a one year high of $112.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -168.79%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

