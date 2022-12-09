29,400 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215,395 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 169.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,486,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,569,000 after buying an additional 6,600,504 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,799,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3,669.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,722,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after acquiring an additional 384,126 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Price Performance

Rollins stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 0.62. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $43.06.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

In other Rollins news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $333,809.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,016 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,808.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,089. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.