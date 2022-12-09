304,000 Shares in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 304,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $25,445,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.92% of Silicon Motion Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth $97,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 31.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% in the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,009 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.10. 522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,645. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.08.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.51). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $250.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

