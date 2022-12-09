362,189 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 362,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,506,000. Medtronic comprises approximately 0.9% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.22. The stock had a trading volume of 55,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,178,294. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

