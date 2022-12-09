3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson Sells 7,787 Shares

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $73,119.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,495.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

3D Systems Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $9.26. 775,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,906. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $132.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,347 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 65,254 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,689 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 208,255 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 76,685 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

