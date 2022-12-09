500,000 Shares in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Bought by Woodson Capital Management LP

Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,785,000. Green Brick Partners comprises 1.4% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Woodson Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.03% of Green Brick Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 86.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GRBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

About Green Brick Partners

Shares of GRBK stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,695. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.54. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

