55,900 Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSH. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after buying an additional 4,491,941 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,500 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,233,000. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 259.3% in the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,335,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,329 shares during the period. Finally, General Equity Holdings LP bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth $11,483,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Street Health

In other news, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,854,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,761,464.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,854,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,761,464.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 838,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $20,727,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,671,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,630,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 903,496 shares of company stock valued at $22,376,021. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oak Street Health Trading Up 1.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of OSH opened at $21.67 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $35.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.87.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

