69,315 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 69,315 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 308.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 685,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,162,000 after buying an additional 517,362 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in Intuit by 9.9% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 253,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,630,000 after buying an additional 22,903 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Intuit by 37.9% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $405.58. 5,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $684.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $397.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

