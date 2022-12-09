A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Shares Up 25%

A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS – Get Rating) shares rose 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 266,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 203,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

A.I.S. Resources Trading Up 25.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.11 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

A.I.S. Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a venture capital firm specializes in early stage and growth capital investments. The firm prefers to invest in mining and minerals trading; battery materials like lithium, manganese, nickel, and gold; internet of things; and information technology sectors. It seeks to invest globally but focuses on British Columbia in Canada, Australia, and Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A.I.S. Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.I.S. Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.