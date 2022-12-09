ABCMETA Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $69.73 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 9th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $69.73 million and approximately $20,055.69 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010828 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00046465 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020968 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00239336 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003688 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00068616 USD and is up 4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $22,852.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.