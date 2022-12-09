Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.41. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $42.09.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $962,903.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 26.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,178,000 after purchasing an additional 159,154 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 75.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 107,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

