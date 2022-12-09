Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust (LON:ANW) Trading Down 1%

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Plc (LON:ANW – Get Rating) shares fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 396 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 398 ($4.85). 2,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 16,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402 ($4.90).

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 398 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 398. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The stock has a market cap of £63.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.61.

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Thailand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.