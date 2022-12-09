Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion. Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.00-$3.10 EPS.
Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.49. 4,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,616. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.00.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.
