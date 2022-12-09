Acala Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $73.43 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Acala Token has a market cap of $73.43 million and $1.74 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010841 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00046278 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005738 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020865 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00239131 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 571,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.13104823 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $3,942,541.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

