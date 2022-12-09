Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.60.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,299. The company has a market capitalization of $181.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.28. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.