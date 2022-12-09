Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Given New €11.10 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €11.00 ($11.58) to €11.10 ($11.68) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Acerinox from €10.50 ($11.05) to €10.20 ($10.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Acerinox from €16.00 ($16.84) to €15.50 ($16.32) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.27.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Acerinox Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.