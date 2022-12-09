Achain (ACT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $125,165.79

Achain (ACT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $125,165.79 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009563 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000319 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005776 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004737 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005117 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.