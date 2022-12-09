Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,472 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.8% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $333.41. 27,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.42 and a 200 day moving average of $360.20. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $675.21. The company has a market capitalization of $155.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Barclays cut their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

