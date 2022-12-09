Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $332.58 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $675.21. The stock has a market cap of $154.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.42 and a 200-day moving average of $360.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.42.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

