Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Aecon Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Aecon Group stock opened at C$9.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.97. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$9.21 and a 12 month high of C$18.15. The stock has a market cap of C$572.90 million and a P/E ratio of 26.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.79.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

