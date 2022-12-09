Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider George A. Eldridge Sells 12,011 Shares

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) insider George A. Eldridge sold 12,011 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $286,702.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at $46,785.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,202. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $605.12 million, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Aerovate Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 569.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVTE shares. BTIG Research upgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

