Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider George A. Eldridge Sells 12,011 Shares

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider George A. Eldridge sold 12,011 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $286,702.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at $46,785.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,202. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $605.12 million, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.34.
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVTE shares. BTIG Research upgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th.
Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
Featured Articles
