Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Aeterna Zentaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Up 4.7 %

Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

