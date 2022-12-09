AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Shares Down 1.2%

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) shares were down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 6,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 133,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

AGM Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.

Institutional Trading of AGM Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; FXSC, a retail-orientated online trading education website; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware.

