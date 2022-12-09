Aion (AION) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.13 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last week, Aion has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $18.26 million and $6.13 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00124391 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00229798 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00043941 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00056912 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000773 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

