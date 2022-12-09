Aion (AION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.45 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $18.45 million and $6.03 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00124511 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00227052 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00056972 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00043653 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000768 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

