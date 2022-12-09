Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Air China alerts:

Air China Stock Up 18.3 %

Shares of AICAF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.