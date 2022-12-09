Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Boosted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 39.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,184. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $320.95.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.39.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

