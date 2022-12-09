Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $305.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $319.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $320.95.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,758,000 after buying an additional 705,720 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,443,000 after buying an additional 652,949 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

