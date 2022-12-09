Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €170.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €170.00 ($178.95) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 54.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($210.53) price target on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($147.37) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($140.00) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($146.32) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($157.89) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Airbus Stock Performance

Airbus stock opened at €110.14 ($115.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €105.70 and a 200-day moving average of €102.37. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($71.87) and a one year high of €99.97 ($105.23).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

