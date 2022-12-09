Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director Sells $54,772.18 in Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) Director James K. Sims sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $54,772.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 319,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,176.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Airgain Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AIRG traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.32. 16,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,164. The company has a market cap of $74.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.95. Airgain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06.

Institutional Trading of Airgain

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Airgain by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 1.2% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 510,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airgain Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIRG shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Airgain to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

