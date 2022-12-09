Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT Lowered to $29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Alkermes from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Alkermes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.80.

Alkermes Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $252.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

