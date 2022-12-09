Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.05

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $0.81. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 9,725 shares traded.

Altigen Communications Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 million, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

About Altigen Communications

(Get Rating)

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.