Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target Lowered to C$11.75 at Scotiabank

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.25 to C$11.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARR. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark raised their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares initiated coverage on Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.50 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities set a C$13.50 price target on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

TSE:ARR traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.66. The company had a trading volume of 19,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a current ratio of 102.67. Altius Renewable Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$6.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.73. The firm has a market cap of C$229.61 million and a P/E ratio of -50.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.05.

Altius Renewable Royalties ( TSE:ARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

