Altus Group Limited (AIF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on January 16th

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

AIF opened at C$51.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.33. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$41.27 and a 12 month high of C$72.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.84.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIF. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Altus Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. CIBC upped their price target on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$65.00.

In other Altus Group news, Director Alex Probyn sold 6,500 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.89, for a total transaction of C$350,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,521,476.37.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

