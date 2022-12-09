Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.72-$5.94 EPS.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.36. 9,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,901. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.16. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $90.77.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Amdocs by 787.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $218,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

