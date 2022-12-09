American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAL. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.21.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,359 shares of the airline’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,288 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 50,869 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.