American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT stock opened at $212.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.12. The stock has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $294.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

