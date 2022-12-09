Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Trading Up 4.6%

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 256,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 535,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Americas Silver Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $107.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americas Silver
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Americas Silver by 518.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 507,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 425,339 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 1.8% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,775,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 31,810 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 4.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,088,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 379,961 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 8.2% in the third quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,939,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 603,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 55.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 29,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.
About Americas Silver
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
