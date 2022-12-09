Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 417.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,978 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Ameris Bancorp worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,791,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,605,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 360,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABCB shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Shares of ABCB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,645. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $278.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

