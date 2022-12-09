Amgen (AMG) Price Tops $1.10 on Top Exchanges

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last seven days, Amgen has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Amgen has a market cap of $109.29 million and $41,697.01 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00006438 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.10786786 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $82,197.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

