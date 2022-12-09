Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 49,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,077,936 shares.The stock last traded at $26.51 and had previously closed at $26.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMKR shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,076 shares of company stock valued at $4,302,282. 56.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.